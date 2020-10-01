Developer – PHP

Developer – PHP (Parvana)About the Client:

In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.

Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.

Responsibilities:

Working closely with front-end engineers.

Proficient in LAMP stack environments using Laravel framework.

Bespoke software development, using SDLC.

Performing code analysis.

Troubleshooting and fixing any issues relating to PHP programs.

Ensuring smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.

Creating scripts to facilitate our clientâ€™s systems.

Creating documentation for software created.

Requirements:

5+ years development experience in PHP.

Expertise with PHP, LAMP stack and Laravel.

Creative ability to produce effective solutions to client problems.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

