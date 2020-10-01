SAGE 200 – SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR.

Oct 1, 2020

SAGE 200 – SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR

R 15 – 20K

Stikland

Open to any

Must have

  • Matric
  • Sage 200 Certified
  • Good communication skills – verbal and written
  • Reliable transport – must be able to get to work.
  • Credit & Crim Clear
  • Computer Literate – MS Office and Sage200

Duties

  • Min 2 yrs. active work experience on Sage 200
  • Know Sage 200 Advanced level
  • Ability to train staff on Sage 200
  • Ensure processes are followed and system is utilised effectively.
  • Attribute – think on your feet, able to train effectively, use initiative in driving processes wit new system. Ensure all work effectively on system.

