SAGE 200 – SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR
R 15 – 20K
Stikland
Open to any
Must have
- Matric
- Sage 200 Certified
- Good communication skills – verbal and written
- Reliable transport – must be able to get to work.
- Credit & Crim Clear
- Computer Literate – MS Office and Sage200
Duties
- Min 2 yrs. active work experience on Sage 200
- Know Sage 200 Advanced level
- Ability to train staff on Sage 200
- Ensure processes are followed and system is utilised effectively.
- Attribute – think on your feet, able to train effectively, use initiative in driving processes wit new system. Ensure all work effectively on system.