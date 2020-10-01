Test Analyst

Initially a 6 month contract

Seeking a Testing Analyst to perform testing activities for implementation of successful business solutions, defect fixes, functional testing, system enhancements, new applications testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents.

The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work as expected.

Risk identification.

Analysing and problem solving.

Applying expertise and technology.

Continuous Learning and researching.

Deadline driven with a sense of urgency.

Proactive Planning, workload balancing and organising.

Excellent documentation skills & adherence to standards.

Solution driven with high aptitude of process understanding.

Concise, clear and relevant written and spoken communication skills.

Effective collaboration in working within team and cross-functional teams.

Needs to be able to run with a task on their own and drive it to completion.

Delivering agreed outcome driven results and meeting customer expectations.

Confident in their ability to test that they can reject development when tests fail.

Must not only test what works/positive flow, but also look for what does not work, and attempt to break the system: alternate and negative test analysis.

Strong experience in the Transactional Data Services Industry working in Technology.

Data warehouse testing experience will be required.

Experience with ETL processes and movement of large datasets, scripts based ETL mapping to compare data outputs.

Experience in analysing ETL mapping documents.

Experience working with large datasets from databases.

Ability to create and execute strategies and test cases for applications that use ETL components.

Advanced level of expertise in Database testing with excellent SQL skills.

JOB RELATED EXPERIENCE

Manual testing experience 4-6 years

Commerce (web and responsive web) 2-3 years

SQL experience 2-3 years

Automated testing tool experience 2-3 years

Remedy or similar CM experience 2-3 years

Testing in a retail 2-3 years

JOB RELATED SKILLS

Experience of testing using test management tools such as HP ALM/QC. 1-2 years

Experience in HPE Unified Functional Testing (UFT) & Load Runner a plus. 1-2 years

A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work delivery. 2-4 years

Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes. 2-4 years

Proven experience of testing complex user interfaces. 2-4 years

Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques. 2-4 years

Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Python or any other. 1-3 years

Specification of functional / non-functional test data requirements 2-4 years

