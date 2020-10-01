Test Analyst: Automation

Oct 1, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Development of all aspects of automated testing along with creation, execution and maintenance of automated scripts in support of an automated test driven environment
  • Lead, mentor and help upskill junior members of the automation function

Experience
Min:

  • 3+ years proven formal experience in Test Automation within a similar environment

Ideal:

  • 2+ years Capitec Bank IT system exposure
  • Experience in integration, regression, automation and non-functional testing
  • Exposure to test automation tools
  • Release management exposure
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • SQL 2005 and higher
    • .Net (C#)
    • Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
    • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
    • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
    • XAML
    • OO Development Methodologies
    • An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • Software Testing – Advanced Level (CTAL) through the International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB)

Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:

  • Test automation; environment, principles and processes
  • The full IT project lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Financial/Banking Systems
  • Formal testing practices
  • Software and hardware testing
  • Systems architecture

Ideal:
Understanding of:

  • Application of test tools in a test driven, continuous development environment
  • Release management
  • All aspects of Test Automation
  • CapitecBank IT related systems
  • Databases and scripting
  • Non-functional testing

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

