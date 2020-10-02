C# Unity Developer

The position:We are looking for an enthusiastic Software Engineer/Developer to join our client’s team. This position will mainly focus on Unity 3D development with C# scripting. 3D modelling, texturing and animation skills are a plus. Together with the other team members you will be responsible for delivering high quality code and regular deployments. Essential Criteria:
- Computer science degree or diploma required.
- 1 or more years of C# or related software development experience.
- Self-driven and able to demonstrate initiative in the workplace.
- Unity development
Beneficial experience/skills:
- 3D modelling (Blender, Maya, 3ds Max)
- Mobile development
- AR, VR development
- Game development (Unity, Unreal)
- Web development
- Experience with data stores
Responsibilities:
- Ensure that our software products meet a high standard of quality.
- Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code.
- Collaborate in cross functional teams with project managers, designers, modellers etc
- Perform code reviews and assist other developers with features and bug fixes.
- Consult and advise on new features and bugs that arise.
- Test, document and deploy code on a regular basis.
Non-Technical Skills:
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually.
- Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box.
- Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines.
- Positive outlook on work and other people.
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
Perks:
- Work within a small strong growing team of intelligent members.
- Tech environment – modern, innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment.
- Priority attached to learning, training & growth within this role
- Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment
- Flexible, results oriented culture
- Daily meals at the office
- Great Coffee at the office