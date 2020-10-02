C# Unity Developer

Oct 2, 2020

The position:We are looking for an enthusiastic Software Engineer/Developer to join our client’s team. This position will mainly focus on Unity 3D development with C# scripting. 3D modelling, texturing and animation skills are a plus. Together with the other team members you will be responsible for delivering high quality code and regular deployments. Essential Criteria:

  • Computer science degree or diploma required.

  • 1 or more years of C# or related software development experience.

  • Self-driven and able to demonstrate initiative in the workplace.

  • Unity development

 Beneficial experience/skills:

  • 3D modelling (Blender, Maya, 3ds Max)

  • Mobile development

  • AR, VR development

  • Game development (Unity, Unreal)

  • Web development

  • Experience with data stores

 Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that our software products meet a high standard of quality.

  • Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code.

  • Collaborate in cross functional teams with project managers, designers, modellers etc

  • Perform code reviews and assist other developers with features and bug fixes.

  • Consult and advise on new features and bugs that arise.

  • Test, document and deploy code on a regular basis.

 Non-Technical Skills:

  • Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

  • Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box.

  • Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines.

  • Positive outlook on work and other people.

  • Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.

  • Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Good verbal and written communication skills.

 Perks:

  • Work within a small strong growing team of intelligent members.

  • Tech environment – modern, innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment.

  • Priority attached to learning, training & growth within this role

  • Flexible, results oriented culture

  • Flexible, results oriented culture

  • Daily meals at the office

  • Great Coffee at the office

