C# Unity Developer

The position:We are looking for an enthusiastic Software Engineer/Developer to join our client’s team. This position will mainly focus on Unity 3D development with C# scripting. 3D modelling, texturing and animation skills are a plus. Together with the other team members you will be responsible for delivering high quality code and regular deployments. Essential Criteria:

Computer science degree or diploma required.

1 or more years of C# or related software development experience.

Self-driven and able to demonstrate initiative in the workplace.

Unity development

Beneficial experience/skills:

3D modelling (Blender, Maya, 3ds Max)

Mobile development

AR, VR development

Game development (Unity, Unreal)

Web development

Experience with data stores

Responsibilities:

Ensure that our software products meet a high standard of quality.

Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code.

Collaborate in cross functional teams with project managers, designers, modellers etc

Perform code reviews and assist other developers with features and bug fixes.

Consult and advise on new features and bugs that arise.

Test, document and deploy code on a regular basis.

Non-Technical Skills:

Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box.

Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines.

Positive outlook on work and other people.

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Perks:

Work within a small strong growing team of intelligent members.

Tech environment – modern, innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment.

Priority attached to learning, training & growth within this role

Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

Flexible, results oriented culture

Daily meals at the office

Great Coffee at the office

