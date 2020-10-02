Full Stack .Net Developer

We are looking for a full stack Developer (Java or .Net) for an amazing opportunity based in Cape Town. If you’re ready to join an amazing team and get your hands dirty, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]

Further details and requirements:

Qualification: Relevant IT Degree

Location: Cape Town

Level: High Intermediate – Senior

– 5+ years working with OOP languages such as C# or Java

– Ideally someone who is language agnostic and is willing and able to pick up new technologies

– Front-end Development experience: JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Angular, etc.

– Financial Services experience is a must

– Cloud experience is a bonus (AWS or Azure)!

– Experiencing building Data Integration Solutions using different on-prem and Cloud based technologies (e.g. Azure Data Factory, Functions)

– REST APIs

– MS SQL is a must; NoSQL is a bonus

– Automated test-driven Development knowledge/ experience

– Must be comfortable within an Agile environment

Someone who loves digging in and getting their hands dirty, and who doesn’t shy away from a challenge and an opportunity to solve a problem and learn new skills and Tech.

Learn more/Apply for this position