ENVIRONMENT: A global Merchant Commodities Firm seeks a young & ambitious Jnr – Mid Cyber Security Analyst with a strong understanding of the world of hacking. You will require at least 4 year’s IT Security experience in either Financial Services/Energy/Pharmaceuticals or the Insurance industry, at least 3 year’s Security Incident Management, 2 years’ Access Rights Management, experience with Vulnerability assessments and management, Endpoint Security Administration, Rapid 7. SIEM, Cloud Tech, Active Directory, Exchange and you need to know hacker networks, understand white hat hackers and other types of hackers and how the end user thinks about security. DUTIES: Prevent phishing and hacking.

Manage internal phishing campaigns and a deep understanding of cyber security.

Monitor firewall – palo ato. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – University Degree in Engineering or Computer Science nice to have but not essential. Experience/Skills – 4-6 Years’ experience in IT Security in any of the following industries – Financial Services, Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Insurance.

3-4 Years’ Security Incident Management.

2-3 Years’ Access Rights Management.

Vulnerability assessments and management.

Endpoint Security Administration.

Rapid 7. SIEM.

Understands how a desktop works and understands how the end user thinks about security.

knowledge of the OSI stack and how it relates to the IP protocol

Need to know networks for the hacker, understand how people can infiltrate to get to the desktop.

Need the networking skills but no networking required for the role.

Understanding of white hat hackers and other types of hackers.

Knowledge of CVEs and patches.

Cloud, Active Directory, Exchange.

People skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.