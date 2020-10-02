|
ENVIRONMENT:
A global Merchant Commodities Firm seeks a young & ambitious Jnr – Mid Cyber Security Analyst with a strong understanding of the world of hacking. You will require at least 4 year’s IT Security experience in either Financial Services/Energy/Pharmaceuticals or the Insurance industry, at least 3 year’s Security Incident Management, 2 years’ Access Rights Management, experience with Vulnerability assessments and management, Endpoint Security Administration, Rapid 7. SIEM, Cloud Tech, Active Directory, Exchange and you need to know hacker networks, understand white hat hackers and other types of hackers and how the end user thinks about security.
DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.