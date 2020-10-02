.NET Mid-Level Software Engineer

.Net Mid-Level Software Engineer (Cape Town) – Salary up to 45k per month

Join an innovative team in the financial sector! My client is an ambitious and highly motivated company that are looking to add another skillful team member to their growing enterprise. If you are a skilled software engineer and want to be apart of the enhancement of system development then this role could be your next big opportunity.

Role:

– Deliver ideas and solutions while working to target deadlines

– Understand coding standards and maintain various systems

– Ensure scoping and high quality development

– Identify technical problems and know how how to solve them

Requirements:

– National Diploma or Bachelors Degree in relevant field.

– 1+ years in a financial industry

– Expensive working in an Agile environment

– 3 years minimum working with .Net frameworks, C#, MVC, WebAPI’s, JavaScript,

HTML/CSS, SQL

– available for flexible shifts

Benefits:

– Flexible working hours

– Cafe and lounge in office

– Office restaurant

– New tech

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] to not miss out on this great opportunity! 🙂

Learn more/Apply for this position