Senior Data Architect – CPT – Permanent – R840k – R924k PA Neg

Permanent / full-time opportunity for an experienced, senior level Data Architect to join a reputable financial services organisation in Cape Town.

As part of the Data Management team, you’ll be responsible for development, optimisation and oversight of the company’s data systems.

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science OR Information Systems OR similar

– 5+ years’ experience in a similar role

– 5+ years’ experience in developing Enterprise Data Warehouse / EDW Architecture and solutions

– Excellent understanding of database / data warehouse structures and data mining

– Prior exposure to Talend and Snowflake considered highly advantageous

– MS-Azure knowledge / experience considered highly advantageous

Responsibilities:

– Maintain and enhance group wide, cloud Data Warehouse

– Maintain structured development process

– Maintain structured maintenance process

– Establishing of staging area across all service lines

– Documenting of the Data Warehouse

– Reliability of data produced from Data Warehouse

– Design and implement effective database solutions and models to store and retrieve company data.

– Examine and identify database structural necessities by evaluating client operations, applications, and programming.

– Assess database implementation procedures to ensure they comply with internal and external regulations.

– Prepare accurate database design and architecture reports for management and executive teams.

– Oversee the migration of data from legacy systems to new solutions.

– Design computer code using various languages to improve and update software and applications

– Monitor the system performance by performing regular tests, troubleshooting, and integrating new features.

– Recommend solutions to improve new and existing database systems.

– Educate staff members through mentorship and individual support.

– Offer support by responding to system problems in a timely manner.

