Senior .NET Developer

So, what are we looking for:We’re looking for an Intermediary to Senior .Net Developer who will be responsible to create applications and design/code for intermediate to complex projects. You will work closely with the Solution Architect and Lead Developer and be involved in all stages of development while collaborating with various other teams to complete requested projects. If you are someone who:

Enjoys complex projects that include newer technology

Constantly looking for newer and better ways to work

Get things done on time without a diva attitude

We can work with and shares the same vision and mission as we do

Our Tech Stack includes (but not limited to)

Net Framework / ASP.Net Core

C#

MVC

WebAPI

Angular

jQuery

AWS

What will you be required to do:

Work on-site at a corporate client as part of a mixed client

Front End Development (using Angular.js, jQuery, ASP.Net Razor, js)

Application Development (using C#, .Net Framework & .Net Core, and more)

Integration into various 3rd party systems

Dev Ops (using GIT, MS Test & XUnit and more)

Architecture Patterns using (OOP, Domain-Driven Design & Object-relational mapping and more)

Attend planning sessions, daily stand-ups

What will impress us? (Skills / Knowledge and Experience)

If you have a minimum of 5 years of experience in application development performing technical design development, and implementation of systems

Grade 12 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent or an appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree) will be a strong recommendation

If you are a good team player

Have previous working experience in an Agile Development Methodology environment

If you work well under pressure

If you are well versed in best practice and coding standards

If you are self-motivated, loves challenges and enjoys collaborating with other technology teams

If you have solid problem-solving skills, the ability to troubleshoot complex procedures or functions

Communicate well

If you are able to think outside of the box and the ability to learn quickly

If you are reliable with good task and time management skills

A positive attitude

If you are familiar with source control tools and associated processes (GIT) will be beneficial

Familiar with Agile and project tracking tools

What can you expect:

A competitive salary

A flat organisational structure with a focus on teamwork and continuous learning

A fast-paced and challenging environment that will keep you on your toes

An environment where your input and ideas matter

Flexible hours and remote work

Monthly team events

Friday lunch allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position