Senior Scrum Master (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A Senior Scrum Master is required by a Specialist Fund Management firm in Bellville who needs your expertise, critical thinking and innovation. You will be required to manage the Agile processes within a number of teams, serving as a fulltime Scrum Master & Agile Coach. You will be required to be Scrum Professional & Agile Coaching Certified, have at least 5 years’ Agile Project Management experience, have a strong focus on delivering results, make skillful presentations and be a strong negotiator. Please note this is an Employment Equity role. DUTIES: Lead and coach Scrum adoption.

Plan Scrum implementation.

Implement changes and steps to increase the team’s productivity.

Collaborate with other Scrum Masters to improve the methodologies’ efficiency.

Support Product Owners in their objectives.

Organise and effectively manage Scrum and other sprint events.

Coach team and other members of the organisation on Scrum and Agile principles and Methodology.

Provide coaching for and encourage collaboration with other Scrum Masters.

Introduce best practices that can result in improvements in efficiency or delivery.

Positively contribute to the overall success of the project.

Drive delivery and output from the Scrum teams. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Certified Scrum Professional.

Certified Agile Coaching. Experience/Skills – Minimum 5 years Agile Project Management experience.

Engagement with senior executives in a project management capacity.

Strong focus on delivering results.

Ability to influence and build good relationships at all levels within the organisation to effectively carry out responsibilities.

Be a strong negotiator and self-motivated leader with the ability to motivate others.

Able to interact confidently with senior executives.

Be able to facilitate meetings and make presentations skillfully.

Ability to draft high quality communication material. Advantageous – Experience in SAFe.

Domain level knowledge of investment accounting systems. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills.

Able to make independent, clear, and effective decisions.

Innovative, analytical thinking with good problem-solving ability.

Individual who can use initiative, take ownership and is able to question from base principles. Needs to be pro-active and a self-starter.

Good interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively, professional, diplomatic, cordial and collaborate sensitively with others.

