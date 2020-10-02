Senior Software Developer

Position competencies:

Work with development teams and product managers to design software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Design and implementation of web and mobile applications

Develop and manage well-functioning data stores and applications

Write effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Mentor junior team members

Technical experience:We are looking for candidates that have used some or all of the following:

Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express

Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases

ReactJS, VueJS, Angular

Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native, Xamarin)

CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

Cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years of development experience

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Independent problem solver and analytical thinker

Perseverance

Ability to work under pressure

Dependable, responsible and collaborative

Supportive Team Player

Fast learner

Self-driven

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Excellent communication skills

The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

Excitement about technology

Non-Technical Skills:

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box

Able to accurately plan and prioritise work

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

Devops (Monitoring, Docker, Kubernetes, Serverless)

Experience with CD/CI

Software Architecture

Perks

:

Lots of autonomy within your role

Priority attached to learning, training & growth within this role

Work within a growing team

Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

Flexible, results oriented culture

Daily meals at the office

Great Coffee at the office

