Senior Software Developer

Oct 2, 2020

Position competencies:

  • Work with development teams and product managers to design software solutions

  • Design client-side and server-side architecture

  • Design and implementation of web and mobile applications

  • Develop and manage well-functioning data stores and applications

  • Write effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)

  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

  • Mentor junior team members

 Technical experience:We are looking for candidates that have used some or all of the following:

  • Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express

  • Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases

  • ReactJS, VueJS, Angular

  • Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native, Xamarin)

  • CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

  • Cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure)

 Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years of development experience

  • Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

  • Independent problem solver and analytical thinker

  • Perseverance

  • Ability to work under pressure

  • Dependable, responsible and collaborative

  • Supportive Team Player

  • Fast learner

  • Self-driven

  • Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

  • Excellent communication skills

  • The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

  • Excitement about technology

 Non-Technical Skills:

  • Able to work well in a team as well as individually

  • Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box

  • Able to accurately plan and prioritise work

  • Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

  • Good analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Good verbal and written communication skills

 Nice-to-haves:

  • Devops (Monitoring, Docker, Kubernetes, Serverless)

  • Experience with CD/CI

  • Software Architecture

 Perks

:

  • Lots of autonomy within your role

  • Priority attached to learning, training & growth within this role

  • Work within a growing team

  • Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

  • Flexible, results oriented culture

  • Daily meals at the office

  • Great Coffee at the office

