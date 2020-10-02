Senior Software Developer

Position competencies:
- Work with development teams and product managers to design software solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Design and implementation of web and mobile applications
- Develop and manage well-functioning data stores and applications
- Write effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Mentor junior team members
Technical experience:We are looking for candidates that have used some or all of the following:
- Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express
- Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases
- ReactJS, VueJS, Angular
- Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native, Xamarin)
- CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)
- Cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure)
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years of development experience
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
- Independent problem solver and analytical thinker
- Perseverance
- Ability to work under pressure
- Dependable, responsible and collaborative
- Supportive Team Player
- Fast learner
- Self-driven
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent communication skills
- The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
- Excitement about technology
Non-Technical Skills:
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Attention to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
- Able to accurately plan and prioritise work
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
Nice-to-haves:
- Devops (Monitoring, Docker, Kubernetes, Serverless)
- Experience with CD/CI
- Software Architecture
Perks
:
- Lots of autonomy within your role
- Priority attached to learning, training & growth within this role
- Work within a growing team
- Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment
- Flexible, results oriented culture
- Daily meals at the office
- Great Coffee at the office