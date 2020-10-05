Developer

Senior (Full Stack) Software Developer

Permanent

Semi Remote/flexible

Stellenbosch

A startup company working in the exciting fields of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality as well as 3D experiences, simulation and data modelling forms part of a larger group of Tech companies. The company is growing their small team and need someone who can multitask and collaborate within a multidisciplinary team. They focus mainly on Unity 3D development with C# scripting, 3D Modelling, texturing and animation work are also part of our their pipeline. Some projects require integration with 3rd party services, backend development, and / or web app development.

We are looking for a Full Stack Developer to produce high quality software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

You will need to have back and front-end skills as well as skills in development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility.

Mobile experience (hybrid or native) is a plus but not a requirement

Competencies

Work with development teams and product managers to design software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Design and implementation of web and mobile applications

Develop and manage well-functioning data stores and applications

Write effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Mentor junior team members

Technical experience

We are looking for candidates that have used some or all of the following:

Requirements

Minimum 5 years of development experience

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Full stack development skills

API’s (REST / GraphQL)

And some of the following (you don’t need all):

– Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, NodeJS, Express

– Experience with Relational Database and NoSQL databases

– ReactJS, VueJS, Angular

– Android Development, IOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native, Xamarin)

– CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)

– Cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Nice-to-haves (but not required)

Devops (Monitoring, Docker, Kubernetes, Serverless)

Experience with CD/CI

Software Architecture

