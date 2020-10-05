Developer – Python (Intermediate)

Developer – Python (Intermediate) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. They are lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

Responsibilities:

Writing / reviewing code and tests.

Designing system-level code.

Creating / executing unit test plans.

Developing detailed technical analysis / designing specifications.

Investigating / resolving defects.

Functional / technical specification reviews.

Creating / executing integration level test plans.

Monitoring services / systems.

Working across multiple teams.

Mentoring junior developers.

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field.

Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years development experience.

Experience with at least one OO programming language.

Scripting experience.

Experience in the following: Python Elastic Search JavaScript (Node.js) PHP (Laravel) MySQL

In-depth knowledge of the following: Networking / databases / data structures / algorithms cloud computing / security / code design / distributed systems and testing. Experience building solutions at scale.

Solid experience in the following: Relational Database systems | Linux



Advantageous Experience:

Docker / Kubernetes.

Issue Tracking systems (Jira advantageous).

Version Control systems (Git advantageous).

Event driven architecture advantageous (PubSub).

e-commerce based applications (advantageous).

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

