Developer – Python (Senior)

Developer – Python (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. They are lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

Responsibilities:

Building systems that scale to the growth of the business. Using new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

Working closely with team members to design software solutions. Focusing on reliability, performance and usability.

Developing, enhancing and maintaining back-end systems, with an emphasis on Python.

Applying best SDLC practices.

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.

Skills / Experience:

Minimum 5 years development experience.

Thorough understanding of the following: Computer science fundamentals. OO concepts. Data structures and algorithms.

Experience with the following: REST, Python, Java and Linux. Developing back-end systems in a Microservice architecture. Web technologies such as AngularJS.



Advantageous Experience:

Experience with the following: AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch). Using GIT version control. NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position