ENVIRONMENT: One of the country’s leading Industrial Solutions firms developing telecommunications software for the Mining, Healthcare & Maritime sectors seeks a highly technical & solutions driven ITOps individual to provide infrastructure, application deployment and monitoring. You must possess a relevant tertiary qualification, with 3-5 years System Administration including Linux, 2-5 years’ Scripting & Automation and Database Administration and Azure Cloud Management with the ability to effectively diagnose, address & resolve complex technical issues. DUTIES: Ensure all servers and applications assigned are running smoothly.

Inform Development Team if software issues are identified.

Daily duties include but are not limited to the following: Support services to resolve issues. Server Administration. Troubleshooting. Collect Server and Application Statistics. Infrastructure Monitoring. Automated Deployment. Azure Cloud Management. Database Administration.

REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Relevant qualification (Certificate, Diploma, or Degree). Experience/Skills – Diagnosing and addressing technical issues. Ability to learn and master employer-specific software for support purposes. 3-5 Years: Relevant experience in Systems Administration.

Linux systems administration. 2–5 Years: Scripting and Automation.

Database Administration. 1-2 Years: Azure Cloud Management. ATTRIBUTES: Problem-solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (English).

Positive, results orientated attitude and willingness to learn.

Strong sense of ownership and ability to use your own initiative.

Willing to work in a highly collaborative team-based environment.

Accept responsibility to finish an assigned task with great care and quality. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.