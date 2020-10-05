Network Engineer (F5)

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Role:

Wonderful opportunity to work for a global organisation in the FinTech sector.Our client is looking for a Network Engineer with F5 Load balancers to increase capacity (concurrent users) and reliability of applications. Our client is looking for experience with improving the overall performance of applications by decreasing the burden on servers associated with managing and maintaining application and network sessions, as well as by performing application-specific tasks. You will work with the ops team, the end users and other network engineers.Responsibilities:

Managing F5 load balancing in a large scale, complex, enterprise systems.

Product maintenance and upgrades services.

Perform testing on product capacity.

Managing software deployments.

Developing and maintaining documentation of design, as well as, on-going operation and administration of systems.

Implementation and supporting the organizationâ€™s systems infrastructure.

Producing technical specifications and designs.

Qualifications:

Certified Cisco – CCNA CCNP and Security.

F5 Certified – 101 OR 201.

Skills / Experience:

4 Yearsâ€™ experience in Network Engineering.

2 Yearsâ€™ experience working with F5 Products.

In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocol.

Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring and analysis tools.

Solid understanding of network operating systems.

