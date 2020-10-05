6 MONTH CONTRACT POSITION!!!
CANDIDATE MUST BE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!!!
Our client in Bellville, Cape Town, currently has an opportunity available for a IT Infrastructure Scrum Master to join their team on a contract basis.
The ideal candidate:
– Scrum Master / PM certification which ratifies project experience, for example PMI-Project Management Professional, Agile methods is vital in the space.
– The candidate should also demonstrate practical IT Infrastructure project management
– Minimum 3 years’ experience managing projects with the server, O/S, storage, network and other infrastructure components
– A professional that is able to think dynamically, easily build relationships from SME level to Senior Management
