Scrum Master

6 MONTH CONTRACT POSITION!!!

CANDIDATE MUST BE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!!!

Our client in Bellville, Cape Town, currently has an opportunity available for a IT Infrastructure Scrum Master to join their team on a contract basis.

The ideal candidate:

– Scrum Master / PM certification which ratifies project experience, for example PMI-Project Management Professional, Agile methods is vital in the space.

– The candidate should also demonstrate practical IT Infrastructure project management

– Minimum 3 years’ experience managing projects with the server, O/S, storage, network and other infrastructure components

– A professional that is able to think dynamically, easily build relationships from SME level to Senior Management

If you feel that you are a qualifying candidate, please email the following documentation to:

[Email Address Removed]

– Updated CV

– Matric Certificate

– All other qualifications

– ID document

– Latest payslip

