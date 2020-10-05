Scrum Master

MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
REMOTE WORK
6 MONTHS INITIAL CONTRACT
Key performance indicators :
– Project leadership, ability to drive product features and to implement them through SAFe (ambitious and competitive).
– Ability to operate consistently in a multinational environment to Executive Management level demonstrating excellent communication skills (one company & local roots).
– Time to Market for MPS products and Services.
– Squad performance – Velocity, Committed work completion, Technical debt,
– Continued focus on Simplicity and Speed to reduce project transfer time to Operations
– Integrity and openness to build trust and be trusted across different cultures. (Rated through feedback)
Knowledge and experience
– Strong Project Management (Waterfall and Agile), stakeholder and vendor management.
– Subject matter knowledge of mobile payments applications and infrastructure delivery.
– Technical and business understanding of mobile telecommunications, mobile payments or similar financial system operations.
– Off-shore delivery experience and use remote working communication tools.
Must have technical / professional qualifications:
Essential
– Project Management with international suppliers or markets – minimum 3 years
– Project Management – PRINCE 2, APMP or equivalent
– Agile Project Management Qualification Scrum/Kanban/SAFe or equivalent
– Communication and relationship management experience to Executive level – 3 years
– Excellent problem analysis and resolution skills
Desirable
– Mobile Payment or Financial Services Experience
– Service Operations Qualification – ITIL
– AML Qualification – ICA Certificate in Anti Money Laundering Awareness
– Regulated industry experience
– Programme Management Qualification and Experience – MSP
– Degree Qualification – Preferably STEM