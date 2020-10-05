Scrum Master

MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

REMOTE WORK

6 MONTHS INITIAL CONTRACT

Key performance indicators :

– Project leadership, ability to drive product features and to implement them through SAFe (ambitious and competitive).

– Ability to operate consistently in a multinational environment to Executive Management level demonstrating excellent communication skills (one company & local roots).

– Time to Market for MPS products and Services.

– Squad performance – Velocity, Committed work completion, Technical debt,

– Continued focus on Simplicity and Speed to reduce project transfer time to Operations

– Integrity and openness to build trust and be trusted across different cultures. (Rated through feedback)

Knowledge and experience

– Strong Project Management (Waterfall and Agile), stakeholder and vendor management.

– Subject matter knowledge of mobile payments applications and infrastructure delivery.

– Technical and business understanding of mobile telecommunications, mobile payments or similar financial system operations.

– Off-shore delivery experience and use remote working communication tools.

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Essential

– Project Management with international suppliers or markets – minimum 3 years

– Project Management – PRINCE 2, APMP or equivalent

– Agile Project Management Qualification Scrum/Kanban/SAFe or equivalent

– Communication and relationship management experience to Executive level – 3 years

– Excellent problem analysis and resolution skills

Desirable

– Mobile Payment or Financial Services Experience

– Service Operations Qualification – ITIL

– AML Qualification – ICA Certificate in Anti Money Laundering Awareness

– Regulated industry experience

– Programme Management Qualification and Experience – MSP

– Degree Qualification – Preferably STEM

