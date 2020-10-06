Analyst Developer (Java): Digital Solutions

Oct 6, 2020

Purpose Statement
To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirements.Experience
7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

  • JavaScript Framework
  • XML
  • HTML 5
  • CSS
  • JAVA
  • JSP
  • SQL
  • Web Services
  • Spring
  • Rest Services
  • Mobile Development
  • Maven

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge
Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge

of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding

of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Researching skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position