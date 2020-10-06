Analyst Developer (Java): Digital Solutions

Purpose Statement

To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirements.Experience

7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development languages is required:

JavaScript Framework

XML

HTML 5

CSS

JAVA

JSP

SQL

Web Services

Spring

Rest Services

Mobile Development

Maven

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge

of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding

of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills

Researching skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

