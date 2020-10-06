Full Stack.Net Developer – Cape Town – R750 per annum

A top Investment Management company is looking for a .Net Developer to join their diverse team. You will be developing new solutions as well as supporting current systems using the test tech.

This is a fast paced, business environment, with plenty of challenges and opportunities to grow. They support a healthy work-life balance and encourage all employees to make use of an on-site gym, free healthy lunches, and great coffee.

What you will need to join their team:

– 5 years’ design & coding experience in .Net developing in C# Stack

– Extensive JavaScript, .Net Core, and SQL experience

– Knowledge of the full SDLC

– Exposure to Event Driven Architecture

– Experience with Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, and AWSis a huge plus

Take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity and become an industry innovator. Don’t wait. APPLY NOW

Reference Number for this position is SP50770 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering up to R750 per annum cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sanchia Penny on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

