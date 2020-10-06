Senior .NET Core Developer

Senior .NET Core Developer – R[Phone Number Removed]; (Cape Town)

Nigel Frank is the largest recruiter for Microsoft across the world. We are currently recruiting for a company that makes sure that Microsoft tech is at the centre of everything they do. If you are passionate to build and be rewarded for your work then this job is for you! With a small team you will get to manage your own projects as well as get to do development from start to finish. If you have a strong background in software development and architecture you will fit perfectly into this casual, fast paced environment.

Requirements:

Must have 7+ years .Net/C# development experience

Preferably 2 year’s experience with .Net Core

Skills:

Angular

Azure

Bootstrap, JQuery and JavaScript

Microservices

SQL

Benefits:

Flexible working hours

Post Covid there is 2 remote working days

Medical aid and RA contributions

Birthday cake

Celebration on working anniversary

Breakfast provided

Performance based incentives

Friday drinks

To be apart of this team and work with amazing technology such as chatbots, web and TV campaigns, workflow editors and many more then please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] ASAP to secure career today!

I look forward to speaking with you soon!

