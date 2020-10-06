ENVIRONMENT: A global Dev House in the sphere of online gaming seeks your technical expertise and passion for all things data to become their SQL DBA Developer. You will join a team looking after a large geographically distributed Microsoft SQL Environment that utilizes many of the latest SQL functionality. The business is fast paced and requires data that is real time, accurate and responsive. You must possess a Degree / National Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related tertiary qualification and/or experience, at least 2+ years’ active SQL Server (T-SQL) Development, skilled with Subversion, Git or RedGate Source Control and be able to work under pressure in cross-functional teams. DUTIES: Create complex functions, scripts, stored procedures, and triggers to support application development.

Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL.

Perform code reviews.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

Maintain data quality and oversee database security.

Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements.

Develop SSIS packages.

Create different kinds of appropriate indexes and use indexing techniques to improve the application performance.

Resolve and troubleshoot complex issues.

Maintain and manage all versions of data models for production, testing and developing databases.

Adhere to coding standards.

Participate in rotating on-call support.

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related qualification and/or experience. Experience/Skills – 2+ Years of active SQL Server (T-SQL) Development experience.

Experience with Source Control Systems such as Subversion, Git or RedGate Source Control.

Ability to work in cross-functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

