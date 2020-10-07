3rd Tier IT Support Engineer

IT Support Engineer with relevant IT qualifications and/or certification and experience in 3rd tier support of users and system platforms, preferably in a datacentre operations environment, required for a mid to senior support role in a corporate environment. Excellent technical IT skills essential.
Minimum requirements:
– Relevant IT qualification and/or certifications essential
– Minimum 6 years’ IT Support experience required
– Minimum 3 years’ experience in Hyper-V hypervisors required – server backup/replication technologies
– 3 years’ experience with Windows server 2008-2019, Linux, SQL Server 2012-2019 and MS Active Directory Skills required
– 3 years’ Hardware infrastructure experience required – Rack and Blade Servers, Desktops and Networks
– 3 years’ experience in Networking and Enterprise Storage, fibre channel, ethernet/wireless networks, VPN, VLANS required
– VMWare and VOIP experience required
– Previous experience in datacentre operations (Storage Management, Networks, Servers and Hypervisor technologies) essential
– Experience in IT security principles including layer 7 firewalls required
Responsibilities:
– Installation, configuration, support, maintenance, troubleshooting and monitoring of datacentre environments (hardware and software)
– Tier 3 support to users and system platforms
– Support and configuration of cloud services (AWS, AZURE, Office365, SharePoint)
– Installation, configuration and backup and replication solutions
– Ticket resolutions and IT administration tasks
– Liaising with IT Vendors and 3rd party support
– Standby duties
