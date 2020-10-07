Data Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a SQL DBA to join them on an independent contract basis (6 months)
In Scope
– Monitor performance of database systems resources and query throughput
– Optimize SQL Code as necessary
– Monitor and maintain database storage resources
– Monitor and maintain database maintenance plans for backups, index rebuild/defragment, and database statistics
– SQL Server Installation, Upgrades, Migrations and Configuration
– Install database software service packs and cumulative updates as necessary
– Maintain database documentation as required
– Maintain and administer database security access
– Perform database Ad-hoc backups and restores
– Trouble shoot and resolve database connectivity issues
– Follow Change Management processes to implement database configuration changes
– Follow Problem Management processes to troubleshoot and resolve recurring issues
– Proactively monitor and respond to MSSQL database Alerts.
Out of Scope
– MS-SQL or Oracle development – any development
– Database Archiving/Backup Solutions [BRS]
– Disaster Recovery Planning or Implementation
– Operating System support or fixes
– Hardware support or fixes