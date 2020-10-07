Data Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a SQL DBA to join them on an independent contract basis (6 months)

In Scope

– Monitor performance of database systems resources and query throughput

– Optimize SQL Code as necessary

– Monitor and maintain database storage resources

– Monitor and maintain database maintenance plans for backups, index rebuild/defragment, and database statistics

– SQL Server Installation, Upgrades, Migrations and Configuration

– Install database software service packs and cumulative updates as necessary

– Maintain database documentation as required

– Maintain and administer database security access

– Perform database Ad-hoc backups and restores

– Trouble shoot and resolve database connectivity issues

– Follow Change Management processes to implement database configuration changes

– Follow Problem Management processes to troubleshoot and resolve recurring issues

– Proactively monitor and respond to MSSQL database Alerts.

Out of Scope

– MS-SQL or Oracle development – any development

– Database Archiving/Backup Solutions [BRS]

– Disaster Recovery Planning or Implementation

– Operating System support or fixes

– Hardware support or fixes

