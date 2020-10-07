Data Scientist

We are looking for Data Scientists – both with specialist or leadership career paths, to join our collaborative, engaged and inspirational Data Science team. Are you are passionate about using data to lead problem solving and the positive impact it will have on the lives of people everywhere? Are you inspired to create and leverage the valuable insights contained in data solutions that empower positive transformation for clients and their customers? Do you have the skills and tenacity to contribute and grow towards a digital future where fact-based decisioning makes a difference in the lives of others? Do you want to work with the most talented people in South Africa? Then you will love it here!

Main Purpose of the Role:

Our Data Science team provide critical data science and data analytics expertise and experience to help solve our clients most important business problems. You will work within multi-skilled delivery teams to design and deploy cutting edge solutions within client environments.

Minimum Qualifications:

Honours or Master’s Degree in Mathematical Statistics, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Engineering or related field

Certifications: e.g. SAS, any Big Data certifications, SCRUM / Prince2





Experience:

5-12 years of solving complex business and technology problems through applying data science techniques within a fast-paced project environment

Experience in machine learning, deep learning, data mining, statistical methodology and demonstrated experience using these techniques to solve business problems

Experience with analytics tools such as R, Python, SPSS, MATLAB and BI tools such as QlikView, PowerBI, Tableau is required

Experience with deep learning tools (such as Keras, TensorFlow or Theano) and distributed computing frameworks (such as Hadoop and Spark) is a plus

Evidence of leading and developing others whilst taking ownership for specific project outcomes

Must possess basic project management skills such as estimation, planning and risk & issue management

Relevant industries include (but are not limited to): Banking, Insurance/Assurance, Telcos, Oil & Gas, Retail, FMCG, Specialised Financial Services





Job Objectives:

To help clients articulate and solve their most important business problems through the use of data, technology, domain knowledge, industry expertise and research

Understand the impact of big data and machine data trends, as well as emerging data science technologies on our clients and their customers

Work with our clients to create innovative solutions to business problems

Help clients innovate and create new business data models

Persuade and influence business leaders to make the right decisions

Drive the execution of key initiatives, through approach and knowledge, to support projects delivery and bring the science of data to life

Profile the BSG brand to attract talent and build further client opportunities

Coach and mentor other BSG consultants to grow skills and drive effective delivery

Skills and Attributes:

Able to shape the project delivery approach and lead the execution plan for designing and deploying cutting edge machine learning solutions in business environments.

Able to work effectively as part of a multi-disciplinary project team, coaching and mentoring others to deliver end-to-end business solutions in a collaborative and professional manner.

Deep understanding of statistical and predictive modelling concepts and machine learning approaches with practical experience assessing the accuracy of data sources and data gathering techniques. Experience working with various data architecture.

Able to explain technical concepts and their real world advantages/disadvantages to a business audience.

Able to build good working relationships with both internal and external stakeholders (at all levels).

Understands and applies best practices for own work and able to influence others to improve delivery standards. Experience with Git and modern software development workflow will be a plus.

Experience delivering project outcomes using design thinking, lean start-up and agile principles.

Natural leadership and the ability to easily establish trust-based relationships.

Skilled in gaining valuable insights through collaboration and communication.

Enjoys challenging work and has the proven ability to adapt manage change.

Has an understanding of project-related commercial management for the engagement.

Contribute to the organisation’s knowledge goals through the publication of knowledge-related articles, presentation at industry events or the advancement of knowledge management related initiatives within the organisation.

Learn more/Apply for this position