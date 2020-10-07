Java Developer

The company provides a platform for supporting decision making and risk analysis. The platform ingests millions of news articles and other sources of unstructured data every day. The data is analysed with machine learning and natural language processing and then displayed to their customers in innovative ways in order to ease discovery and identification of possible risks or potential edges for innovation.

The company is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands with most of the software development being developed in Cape Town, South Africa.

We are looking for people who are curious, smart and enjoy learning to join a small team of skilled and experienced software developers. We have positions available for front-end and back-end developers proficient with Java Programming.

Working experience of 4 years required.

Remote working options are available.

To apply for this great opportunity submit a detailed and updated CV to

theresa#geotechDOTcoDOTza

