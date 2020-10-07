PHP Developer

Oct 7, 2020

PHP developer with experience in MySQL and Javascript

Job Type: Permanent

Company Location: CBD Cape Town. 100% remote based to start, required to go into the office eventually however remote work will be available.

Salary: UP TO 80k

Do you want to be part of a well-recognised international company? Do you want to be part of a dynamic team that allows you to use your skills in an innovative way? My client is looking for a Senior PHP Developer to be at their company long term! My client has a super unique working environment and the role it’s self comes with career development opportunities, a competitive salary and more!

Primary Responsibilities:

  • You will program, document and deploy software applications.
  • Be able to execute testing and quality control.
  • You will provide software design and architectural input.
  • Be able use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.
  • You’ll assist/mentor junior programmers in their duties
  • Support account management and data processing departments in their duties

Skills Needed:

  • 5+ years of PHP
  • 5+ years of MySQL
  • Fluent in CSS/HTML/Jquery/Ajax
  • Web services integration (SOAP/REST)
  • Experienced in Javascript in the browser
  • Git/Github/Gitlab
  • Strong knowledge of web application security.
  • Laravel
  • Docker

Nice to Have:

  • Vuejs
  • js
  • Experience with AWS
  • Golang
  • Linux administration

Benifits:

  • Full benefits package available

Soft Skills:

  • Ability to communicate well.
  • Professional attitude.
  • Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.
  • Good judgement and ability to prioritise.
  • Results orientated.
  • Ability to come up with new ideas.

Learn more/Apply for this position