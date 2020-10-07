PHP Developer

PHP developer with experience in MySQL and Javascript

Job Type: Permanent

Company Location: CBD Cape Town. 100% remote based to start, required to go into the office eventually however remote work will be available.

Salary: UP TO 80k

Do you want to be part of a well-recognised international company? Do you want to be part of a dynamic team that allows you to use your skills in an innovative way? My client is looking for a Senior PHP Developer to be at their company long term! My client has a super unique working environment and the role it’s self comes with career development opportunities, a competitive salary and more!

Primary Responsibilities:

You will program, document and deploy software applications.

Be able to execute testing and quality control.

You will provide software design and architectural input.

Be able use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.

You’ll assist/mentor junior programmers in their duties

Support account management and data processing departments in their duties

Skills Needed:

5+ years of PHP

5+ years of MySQL

Fluent in CSS/HTML/Jquery/Ajax

Web services integration (SOAP/REST)

Experienced in Javascript in the browser

Git/Github/Gitlab

Strong knowledge of web application security.

Laravel

Docker

Nice to Have:

Vuejs

js

Experience with AWS

Golang

Linux administration

Benifits:

Full benefits package available

Soft Skills:

Ability to communicate well.

Professional attitude.

Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.

Good judgement and ability to prioritise.

Results orientated.

Ability to come up with new ideas.

