PHP developer with experience in MySQL and Javascript
Job Type: Permanent
Company Location: CBD Cape Town. 100% remote based to start, required to go into the office eventually however remote work will be available.
Salary: UP TO 80k
Do you want to be part of a well-recognised international company? Do you want to be part of a dynamic team that allows you to use your skills in an innovative way? My client is looking for a Senior PHP Developer to be at their company long term! My client has a super unique working environment and the role it’s self comes with career development opportunities, a competitive salary and more!
Primary Responsibilities:
- You will program, document and deploy software applications.
- Be able to execute testing and quality control.
- You will provide software design and architectural input.
- Be able use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.
- You’ll assist/mentor junior programmers in their duties
- Support account management and data processing departments in their duties
Skills Needed:
- 5+ years of PHP
- 5+ years of MySQL
- Fluent in CSS/HTML/Jquery/Ajax
- Web services integration (SOAP/REST)
- Experienced in Javascript in the browser
- Git/Github/Gitlab
- Strong knowledge of web application security.
- Laravel
- Docker
Nice to Have:
- Vuejs
- js
- Experience with AWS
- Golang
- Linux administration
Benifits:
- Full benefits package available
Soft Skills:
- Ability to communicate well.
- Professional attitude.
- Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.
- Good judgement and ability to prioritise.
- Results orientated.
- Ability to come up with new ideas.