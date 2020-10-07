Senior .NET Core Developer – R[Phone Number Removed]; (Cape Town)
Nigel Frank is the largest recruiter for Microsoft across the world. We are currently recruiting for a company that makes sure that Microsoft tech is at the centre of everything they do. If you are passionate to build and be rewarded for your work then this job is for you! With a small team you will get to manage your own projects as well as get to do development from start to finish. If you have a strong background in software development and architecture you will fit perfectly into this casual, fast paced environment.
Requirements:
- Must have 7+ years .Net/C# development experience
- Preferably 2 year’s experience with .Net Core
Skills:
- Angular
- Azure
- .Net Core
- Bootstrap, JQuery and JavaScript
- Microservices
- SQL
Benefits:
- Flexible working hours
- Post Covid there is 2 remote working days
- Medical aid and RA contributions
- Birthday cake
- Celebration on working anniversary
- Breakfast provided
- Performance based incentives
- Friday drinks
