C#.NET Software Developer/Engineer (Intermediate and Senior) – Pipeline

Oct 8, 2020

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.Purpose Statement

  • To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the banking environment.
  • Responsible for the development, deployment and support of systems within the IT environment, according to specifications and standards within the SDLC.

Experience

  • Intermediate level: Minimum 3 years’ solid proven experience in software development using the below technologies:
  • Senior level: Minimum 5 years’ solid proven experience in software development using the below technologies:
    • C#
    • .NET Framework
    • SQL 2005 and higher
    • ASP.NET
    • MVVM or MVC design patterns
    • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
    • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
    • XAML
    • Object Orientation Development and Methodologies
    • Understanding of SOA

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Software Development

Knowledge
Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
    • Application development
    • Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of:
    • UML
    • Systems analysis and design
    • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

