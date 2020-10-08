Software Test Analyst

Purpose Statement
- To collaborate with the Business Analysts to define test scenarios
- To prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team
- To participate in the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements
- To participate in the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data
- To participate in the preparation of required test environments
Experience
INTERNAL CANDIDATES
Minimum:
- 2 – 3 years proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment
Ideal:
- SQL Query Language Experience
EXTERNAL CANDIDATES
Minimum:
- SQL Query Language Experience OR Relevant tertiary qualification or degree (Computer Science)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Mathematics
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Minimum Knowledge Required:
- Understanding the full Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Best practice in software and hardware testing
Ideal Knowledge Required:
- Application of test tools
- UML
- Test Automation
- Financial/Banking Systems
Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Decision making skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record