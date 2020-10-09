Junior Business Analyst

Our client requries a Junior Business Analyst for a 6 month contract to facilitate effective business processes and act as a bridge between business, stakeholders and the solutions team

Duties:

– Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies
– Identify and understand business requirements
– Determine a suitable solution to address business needs/requirements
– continuously support the business environment
– Propose and document process improvements where appropriate

Qualifications:

– Degree / diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis
– Diploma in Business Analysis

