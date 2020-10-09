Quants Analyst (EE)

Not your average Quants Analyst?

Is this you?

Keen to go above and beyond the models you currently work with? Here’s an opportunity for you to not only modify existing models but to get involved in more than just the quants stuff, you could even do some research and get involved in trading. But to do this, you will need to let go of your big old corporate company where you feel like just another number.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be doing portfolio analysis using your maths skills as well as quants models that you are more than welcome to modify and improve if you feel it’s needed. Due to them being small and flexible you will have the opportunity to dabble in trading and research if that tickles your fancy.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining a small, 15 people strong asset manager with a unique investment philosophy which has made them very successful, winning 4 Raging Bull awards and a Morningstar award over the past 3 years. They’ve recently embarked on a merger which has set them up for growth and transformation. Even with this change they will strive to maintain their boutique like culture and work environment which has made them an incredible company to work for. You’ll be based in beautiful new offices in the Cape Town CBD with a view of the harbour.

What you’ll need

This is a highly technical quantitative role that only a maths guru would love. So your obsession with maths that lead you to a obtaining a degree in maths/stats/quants is what you need to truly embrace this role and working experience as a Quants Analyst will certainly help you hit the ground running, even if it has only been 2 years. With transformation being top priority they will only be considering Employment Equity candidates who are fluent in English as well as an African language.

What you’ll get

A solid salary of course and even through some crazy times, they’ve paid bonusses that just keep growing year on year. This is your opportunity to stand out and do what you love at a company where more people get promoted than what they resign. You’ll report into a young yet Senior Quants Analyst who has gone above and beyond to get to where he is today.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette Du Preez on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

