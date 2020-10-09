|
ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-paced provider of innovative Business Solutions seeks the expertise of a forward-thinking & highly skilled Senior Full Stack Analyst Developer (Node.JS / PHP) with strong communication skills and teamwork to join its team. Your core role will be to deliver microservices for cloud-based SaaS solutions. You must possess a Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science or related discipline or equivalent, 6+years’ Programming of which the last year should have been in a Senior technical role, 3+ year’s NodeJS & PHP, strong JavaScript including DOM manipulation and the JS Object Model, experience deploying sophisticated solutions to AWS, understand React.js and workflows such as MobX, Flux/Redux, Test Driven Development, Jira, RESTful APIs, JSON, Babel, Webpack, etc.
DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –
Other Technologies Required–
Advantageous –
ATTRIBUTES:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.