ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced provider of innovative Business Solutions seeks the expertise of a forward-thinking & highly skilled Senior Full Stack Analyst Developer (Node.JS / PHP) with strong communication skills and teamwork to join its team. Your core role will be to deliver microservices for cloud-based SaaS solutions. You must possess a Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science or related discipline or equivalent, 6+years’ Programming of which the last year should have been in a Senior technical role, 3+ year’s NodeJS & PHP, strong JavaScript including DOM manipulation and the JS Object Model, experience deploying sophisticated solutions to AWS, understand React.js and workflows such as MobX, Flux/Redux, Test Driven Development, Jira, RESTful APIs, JSON, Babel, Webpack, etc. DUTIES: UX design and implementation.

Identify and implement best practice solutions.

Write web services and integration thereof.

Development and maintenance of unit tests.

Team collaboration.

Technical Documentation.

Software Architecture. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science (or a related discipline), or equivalent, relevant work-related experience. Experience/Skills – 6+ Years of Programming experience, of which at least the last year should have been in a senior technical role.

3+ Years of NodeJS.

3+ Years of PHP.

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript Object Model.

Experience deploying sophisticated solutions to AWS.

Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles.

Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux).

Familiar with Test Driven Development.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs.

Familiarity with Jira.

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools.

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements. Other Technologies Required– Typescript

Nodejs

PHP

SQL

HTML

CSS

GIT Advantageous – WordPress

Vue.js

Docker and Kubernetes knowledge

Experience working with leading cloud platforms and services

A knack for benchmarking and optimization

ATTRIBUTES: Excellent communication skills.