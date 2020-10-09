Senior .NET Core Developer – Cape Town

This company work within software development and architecture of interesting projects such as chatbots, workflow editors, mobile voucher microservices, data insight visualisations and campaigns which appear online, in stores and on television. The nature of the projects they work on are short periods, sometimes weeks or a month long which gives a lot of variety with regards to the work you will do. You will be given a lot of onus on your own work and have to take charge of projects individually from design and architecture right through to go live.

The team require someone who is very capable within Azure across the board to help bring the existing developers up to scratch with the cloud and everything else Azure related.

The company offers:

Employee value

Financial benefits such as medical aid and RA contributions

Performance based incentives

Flexi time

Remote work 2 days a week

Drinks in the office on a Friday

Required competency:

7+ years .Net C# development experience

.Net core 2+ years

Azure

MVC

Angular

Bootstrap, JQuery, JavaScript

Microservices

SQL server

