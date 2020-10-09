Senior Software Engineer

Domain: Engineering & Technology

As a senior developer at our client, you will help to realize high-end technology solutions for our clients in the Financial Services and Consumer Goods space. You will design, develop and roll-out the solutions using modern technologies and ways of working along with your team. Moreover, in this hands-on consultant role you will help in business development, as well as in building and maintaining client relationships.

Do you have the following?

– 5+ years of strong software development experience. Strong front end experience. Experience with Multi-threading, Collections and concurrent API.

– Experience with developing high performance & high scalability enterprise applications using one or more leading cloud platforms across SaaS and PaaS including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform

– Strong experience in writing high quality code with full automated unit test coverage (Junit, Mockito etc)

– Experience in Microservices, 12-factor methodology and automated integration testing

– Experience in API management, Swagger

– Experience in applying design standards, patterns, quality matrix depending on the solutions

– Working experience with various CI/CD tools and/or traditional build systems (ant, maven, gradle, etc.)

– Working experience with data platforms (relational and/or NoSql) and messaging technologies

– Strong OOPs, data structure, algorithm knowledge

– Working experience with common UNIX commands and scripts

– Ability & willingness to learn technologies at pace

– Strong verbal & written communication

– Client facing and based across various client sites

– Gel well with distributed teams

– Evidence of coaching and guiding more junior team members

Education and training

– Science, mathematics or technology-related bachelor’s degree, or comparable combination of formal training and work experience.

Nice to Have

– Working experience in creating high performing applications including profiling and tuning (of those applications to boost performance)

– Knowledge of one or more security or integration framework

– Experience in DevOps

– Experience in TDD/BDD

– Experience in Scrum/Agile

– Willingness to travel

Career Level – Mid-Senior level

Please note: only candidates being considered will be contacted.

