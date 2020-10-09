Our client requires a Senior SQL DBA on a contract basis.
Duties include:
– Initiate and drive automating daily database operations
– Identify opportunities for operational efficiency through innovation and integration
– Cross skilling – enable everyone to work on all environments
– Audit reports on work in progress
– Train and mentor junior team members on process and technology.
– Risk Management and Compliance
– Service Monitoring and Alerting
– Consulting on IT strategy and architecture from technical and business perspective
– Thought leadership and decision making Strategic and tactical management of SQL Estate
– Project management
– Provision of audit reports on projects
– Takes on and leads database and/or reporting related projects with varying degrees of complexitys
– Co-ordinate SQL migration activities
– Co-ordinate billing model development and automation
– Co-ordinate reporting / development effort of SQL portal- Co-ordinate a dashboard view over performance/SQL source/MIS