SQL DBA

Our client requires a Senior SQL DBA on a contract basis.

Duties include:

– Initiate and drive automating daily database operations

– Identify opportunities for operational efficiency through innovation and integration

– Cross skilling – enable everyone to work on all environments

– Audit reports on work in progress

– Train and mentor junior team members on process and technology.

– Risk Management and Compliance

– Service Monitoring and Alerting

– Consulting on IT strategy and architecture from technical and business perspective

– Thought leadership and decision making Strategic and tactical management of SQL Estate

– Project management

– Provision of audit reports on projects

– Takes on and leads database and/or reporting related projects with varying degrees of complexitys

– Co-ordinate SQL migration activities

– Co-ordinate billing model development and automation

– Co-ordinate reporting / development effort of SQL portal- Co-ordinate a dashboard view over performance/SQL source/MIS

