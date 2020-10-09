Systems Analyst (Supply Chain)

The Role:

Supply Chain company searching for Systems Analyst with strong XML, SQL and relational database knowledge and working knowledge of various system integration formats

Skills and Experience:

Essential Experience & Qualification:

Minimum 3 years IT qualification

Minimum 5 years relevant IT Systems Analysis experience

Will be required to perform standby duties on rotational basis

Key Accountabilities:

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements:

Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs:

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design

Design system enhancements

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

Design interfaces and solutions with other systems

Complete peer review of team change requests submissions

Provide input to deployment plans based on design

Testing of proposed solutions:

Develop system test plans for system, regression and integration testing

Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

Assist business stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment:

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

Ensure SME input during the implementation process

Support current solutions:

Attend to user queries, incidents and requests as per ways of working

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment in line with agreed SLA??s

Provide input and guidance for development and technical support teams

Provide functional leadership and guidance

Complete peak checks during peak periods

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business:

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders

Provide system input to design of user training material

Provide operational support to the business area

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

Collaborate with 3rd party service providers for operational, technical and functional support

Create and maintain documentation:

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

Update standby and support manuals

Personality and Attributes:

Characteristics / Traits:

Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated

Attention to detail is required

