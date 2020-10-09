Systems Analyst (Supply Chain)

The Role:
Supply Chain company searching for Systems Analyst with strong XML, SQL and relational database knowledge and working knowledge of various system integration formats
Skills and Experience:
Essential Experience & Qualification:
- Minimum 3 years IT qualification
- Minimum 5 years relevant IT Systems Analysis experience
- Will be required to perform standby duties on rotational basis
Key Accountabilities:
Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements:
- Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications
- Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
- Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes
Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs:
- Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design
- Design system enhancements
- Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements
- Design interfaces and solutions with other systems
- Complete peer review of team change requests submissions
- Provide input to deployment plans based on design
Testing of proposed solutions:
- Develop system test plans for system, regression and integration testing
- Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
- Assist business stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes
Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment:
- Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures
- Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects
- Ensure SME input during the implementation process
Support current solutions:
- Attend to user queries, incidents and requests as per ways of working
- Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment in line with agreed SLA??s
- Provide input and guidance for development and technical support teams
- Provide functional leadership and guidance
- Complete peak checks during peak periods
Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business:
- Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders
- Provide system input to design of user training material
- Provide operational support to the business area
- Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members
- Collaborate with 3rd party service providers for operational, technical and functional support
Create and maintain documentation:
- Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation
- Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems
- Update standby and support manuals
Personality and Attributes:
Characteristics / Traits:
- Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated
- Attention to detail is required