Systems Analyst (Supply Chain)

Oct 9, 2020

The Role:

Supply Chain company searching for Systems Analyst with strong XML, SQL and relational database knowledge and working knowledge of various system integration formats

Skills and Experience:

Essential Experience & Qualification:

  • Minimum 3 years IT qualification
  • Minimum 5 years relevant IT Systems Analysis experience
  • Will be required to perform standby duties on rotational basis

Key Accountabilities:

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements:

  • Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications
  • Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
  • Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs:

  • Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design
  • Design system enhancements
  • Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements
  • Design interfaces and solutions with other systems
  • Complete peer review of team change requests submissions
  • Provide input to deployment plans based on design

Testing of proposed solutions:

  • Develop system test plans for system, regression and integration testing
  • Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
  • Assist business stakeholders with functional and integration testing of solutions and changes

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment:

  • Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures
  • Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects
  • Ensure SME input during the implementation process

Support current solutions:

  • Attend to user queries, incidents and requests as per ways of working
  • Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment in line with agreed SLA??s
  • Provide input and guidance for development and technical support teams
  • Provide functional leadership and guidance
  • Complete peak checks during peak periods

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business:

  • Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders
  • Provide system input to design of user training material
  • Provide operational support to the business area
  • Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members
  • Collaborate with 3rd party service providers for operational, technical and functional support

Create and maintain documentation:

  • Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation
  • Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems
  • Update standby and support manuals

Personality and Attributes:

Characteristics / Traits:

  • Takes ownership, accountability and is self-motivated
  • Attention to detail is required

