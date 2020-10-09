Utilities Analyst

To provide specialist support to ensure that utility recovery ratios are accurate and optimised and to take responsibility for billing, query, financial, operational and supplier management in relation to all utilities. Duties:

To review recovery ratios ensuring that ratios are maintained and optimised where possible

Monthly utility management performance reporting for each property flagging potential issues with service providers and internal stakeholders

To ensure the optimal and accurate recovery tariff allocation in line with the Company’s agreed billing methodologies.

To review the accurate allocation of supply, metering and expenses to consumers and ensure all consumption is accounted for and recovered

Identify and investigate potential anomalies from utilities data, and escalate resolutions to minimize negative impact on tenants and the business

Monitor unusual consumption and investigate/mitigate in collaboration with service providers

Validate Council bills to ensure properties are correctly metered and correct tariffs applied

To ensure all tenant, billing, municipality, and technical queries are addressed timeously.

To provide specialist and/or technical support related to utility management to property management teams where needed

Build, maintain and manage strong working relationships with all utilities service providers:

Property (tenant movements, tenant enquiries, statement errors)

Finance (billing adjustments, non-payment alleviations, manual billings, recoveries)

Utilities (meter installations, replacements, inspections, readings)

Maintenance (wrong readings, locating meters) – must keep a log of all faulty meters and location of all meters at each property

Council (discovering incorrect statements and initiating dispute processes to correct and obtain credits).

To identify improvement opportunities.

To keep a record of metrics for all properties in the group.

Utilities budget preparation and support for whole portfolio

To monitor utilities procedures and compliance within the portfolio

Keep up to date with municipal Bylaws with respect to Utilities billing and/or Tariff structures and highlight any changes or concerns to management

Requirements:

Qualifications min. should be BCom Degree or Financial Diploma – Completed

3-5 Years Relevant Working Experience in Engineering Services, Utilities Management and/or Billing

Must have data analysis understanding and must be able to present findings to management

Knowledge of Electricity, water, and waste management principles

Metering and verification principles

Understanding of Utility management (especially within the context of recovery of utilities within multi-tenanted properties)

Understanding of municipal Bylaws with respect to Utilities billing and/or Tariff structures

Electrical distribution systems and energy fundamentals will be an advantage

Effective verbal, written and listening communications skills

Time management skills

Proficient in Word and Excel.

Learn more/Apply for this position