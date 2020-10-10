Senior Analyst Developer (Java) (CH603)

Ref: CH603Out client develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software for customers across Africa in order to co-create productive societies. We are looking for a Senior Analyst Java Developer to join their team.You will contribute towards the company’s overall technology strategy and develop, implement and maintain a governance framework for technology and product development . Perform quarterly technology audits of key products and facilitate annual external audits for these products. Develop the Platform-as-a-Service product for the client. The role entails an equal split between developing the Helium platform and performing system analysis.The ideal individual will be a strong and experienced Java developer.Requirements:
- 10 years overall experience in information technology.
- 10+ years’ experience in full stack development.
- 5+ years’ experience in Java development.
- 10+ years’ experience working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL.
You will be using the following technology:
- Java EE (Enterprise Edition) 8
- EJB, JMS, JDBC, JNDI
- Glassfish 4.1.1 & 5
- Git & SVN (SVN being phased out)
- PostgreSQL 9.6 (to be upgraded soon)
- Ubuntu
About the team:
- We are not scared of running cutting edge frameworks and tech stacks.
- Lots of companies get stuck on an older version of Java and Java EE servers, but we embrace new tech/versions.
- We are always considering new platforms and/or frameworks and are not specifically locked into the idea of using Java EE.
- You get the full stack development experience from the frontend all the way to the backend/database.
- You are not limited in your actions, this means if you have to set up a VM to accomplish a task (even if you have never set up one before) then you do it.
- Total ownership of the product and your clients.
- The platform is challenging as working on multi-tenant systems brings with it complex issues, but also creative solutions.
- A senior team that expects self-managing individuals that can hit the ground running.
Benefits & Perks:
- Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)
- A MacBook
- Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion
- Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)
- A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park
- Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for thisposition within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, Preference will be given to EE candidates.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.