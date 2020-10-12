Backend iOS Developer with .Net Required – Cape Town North

The world’s largest sports networking platform, that enables sportspeople from all over to connect with other athletes and clubs, follow upcoming events, learn training techniques and more.

Their application is at 10% of where they want to be so you will be building cutting edge technology. They want to add strava, magazines, blogs, sponsorships into the app and need professionals to come in and refine what’s been built.

If you are interested in joining an innovative, sporting networking environment – APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

– Assembler

– Delphi

– MS SQL Server

– Mongo DB

– XML

– UML

– C#

– MSI Scrip

– SQLite

– C++

– C#

– Objective-C

– Swift

– xCode

– Windows Azure

– Eagle PCB

– RESTful Services

– LPCExpresso

Reference Number for this position is KJ50928 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town North offering a cost to company salary negotiable based on experience and ability. Contact Kayleigh on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website www.e-merge.co.za for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

https://www.e-merge.co.za/careers/referralprogramme/

Learn more/Apply for this position