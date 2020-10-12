Installations Support Technician (mid to senior level)

Installations Support Technician (mid to senior level)

Parklands/Blouberg/Table View

Salary: R15 000 depending on experience

My client that specialises in security equipment and network installations seeks to employ a Senior Technician to join their growing team.

Requirements:

Matric

Code 8 drivers’ license with own reliable transport

Non smoker

English and Afrikaans

Basic Windows understanding

A+ & N+

Mikrotik experience

Computer networking – ethernet cabling and basic wireless knowledge

Electrical knowledge/experience with in-house wiring, pull cables and splicing

Practical with tools and hands on

Able to work in an office setting and on site when required

Advantageous:

Project Management (Asana)

Basic team management

DSTV installations

A passion for security or an interest thereof

Must meet all minimum requirements.

Learn more/Apply for this position