Installations Support Technician (mid to senior level)
Parklands/Blouberg/Table View
Salary: R15 000 depending on experience
My client that specialises in security equipment and network installations seeks to employ a Senior Technician to join their growing team.
Requirements:
Matric
Code 8 drivers’ license with own reliable transport
Non smoker
English and Afrikaans
Basic Windows understanding
A+ & N+
Mikrotik experience
Computer networking – ethernet cabling and basic wireless knowledge
Electrical knowledge/experience with in-house wiring, pull cables and splicing
Practical with tools and hands on
Able to work in an office setting and on site when required
Advantageous:
Project Management (Asana)
Basic team management
DSTV installations
A passion for security or an interest thereof
Must meet all minimum requirements.