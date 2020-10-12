.NET Technical Lead

Technical Lead – cape Town (R70000)
Responsibilities:
- Design a and develop high quality application using Microsoft and open framework tech
- Work with product management and technical leaders to implement solutions and achieve goals and monitor progress, including delivery plans, functionality, scalability and performance
- Contribute to infrastructure diagrams and conduct market research
- Have a test driven development mindset and create/maintain automated deployments with azure cloud infrastructure
- Mentor and guide your team from end to end development.
Requirements:
- Degree or National diploma in a related software, computer science course
- 5-7 years of software engineering
- 3+ years in an Agile environment
Skills:
- C#, .Net Core, azure, MVC, SQL, JavaScript, Agile Methodologies
- Strong end to end development skills
- Hands on expedience with Microsoft technologies and architectural patterns
- Microservices, message queues and application deployment with RESTful services
Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Disability, funeral and Life cover
- Social events
- 15 days holiday (23 after 7 years)
Please send your CV ASAP to [Email Address Removed]. This opportunity wont be around long!