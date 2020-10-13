Back End Software Engineer (.NET)

ENVIRONMENT: Our client an on-demand delivery service who is changing the face of logistics with technology is looking to employ a Back-End Software Engineer (C#) to join their Cape Town based offices. The successful incumbent should have 3 years’ experience in software systems and be proficient in coding in the following languages: C#, SQL, Firebase, EventStore and MongoDB. DUTIES: As a Back-end Software Engineer, you will be responsible for all aspects of product development. This not only includes design and coding of new architecture and services, but also helping define the strategic direction for such systems. We have built systems from the ground up and you will be part of a diverse team taking it to the next level.

Help select the right technologies and envision a long-term architecture is part of the role.

Work with multiple internal and external distributed services.

Provide technical assistance to peers/subordinates as needed.

Construct system code in line with technical specification and deliver within the agreed timeframe as per the project plan.

Ensure accurate system code as per the technical design specification.

Optimise and quality code to ensure no system degradation.

Identify all defects during testing (Functional, System, Integration, Stress testing and UAT) and configure application build. REQUIREMENTS: 3+ Years’ experience building impactful and technically complex software systems.

Top notch coding skills in C# and SQL required and bonus points for Firebase, EventStore and MongoDB experience.

Excellent communication skills with both technical and non-technical audiences.

Strong sense of ownership and drive.

Sharp problem-solving skills and ability to resolve ambiguous requirements.

Demonstrated focus on continuous improvement of systems, software, and processes through analysis and metrics. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.