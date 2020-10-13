Digital Media & Advertising Solution Architect

Deep subject matter knowledge of advertising technologies and marketing technologies, campaign management, master data and big data as applicable to the retail industry is essential.Qualifications:
- Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)
Experience:
- 7 – 10 years Working experience within the IT industry.
- 5 – 10 years’ Experience with Campaign Management, Data Management Platforms, Demand Side Platforms, and Customer Data Platforms.
- 5+ years’ experience in architecting Advertising Technology programs with understanding of the Marketing Technology world in the context of personalization – preferably Google platform (Big Query, SA360, DV360, Google Campaign)
- 5 years’ experience with MDM (Master Data Management) and Big Data
- 3 years of Proficiency in marketing automation systems (SAP Marketing Cloud, Google DoubleClick/DV360, SA360, and GA) and integrating those systems with other technologies – desirable
- 5+ years Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP
- 5+ Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).
- 2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team
Knowledge & Skills:
- Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)
- S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)
- Solid track record in successful delivery of scalable solution architectures
- Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills
- Excellent organization and facilitation skills Strong conflict management skills
- Commercial & business understanding of retail industry
- Knowledge and experience in the design and use of (multi-dimensional) Data Warehouses, and the use of ETL software to provide these with information
- Experience using RDBMS as well as NoSQL databases
Job objectives:Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business priorities:
- Define a structured digital media & advertising architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.
- Architect the next-generation digital media & advertising framework developed on a group of core technologies.
- Align to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, PCI, etc.
- Identify, define, and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for media architectures and designs.
- Ensure that the digital media & advertising architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.
- Stay abreast of best practices and/or new developments in digital media & advertising and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.
Define and create solution level digital media & advertising architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application, and technology standards.
- Analyze business requirements and create related digital media & advertising architectures and designs for the baseline (“as is”) and target (“to be”) solution architectures.
- Define digital media & advertising architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.
- Perform quality assurance checks on digital media & advertising architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.
- Perform quality checks on existing digital media & advertising architectures and designs to identify potential business risks areas and make re-engineering recommendations.
- Ensure digital media & advertising security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.
Provide expert digital media & advertising guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the digital media & advertising technology standards, and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Committee.
- Be clearly identified as the digital media & advertising technical lead and provide technical guidance and leadership in proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and BI project teams.
- Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed design, build, test, and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.
- Mentor senior developers/designers/business analysts to become Solution Architects.
- Define and develop the overall digital media & advertising architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team, and other Solution Architects.
- Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards, and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.
- Give guidance and advice to peers in respect to digital media & advertising solution designs ensuring the designs conform to industry best practices and standards