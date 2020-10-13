Front-End Developer

Responsibilities/Tasks:

– Planning and Design

– Facilitate technical understanding of new requirements.

– Coordinate the identification of affected artifacts, including test script changes, deployment scripts changes, DB changes, test tool changes.

– Estimate development effort with team members.

– Provide effort and schedule estimations for release planning purposes.

– Code Development & Releases

– Ensure the development environments adhere to applicable standards and processes.

– Allocate development work to team members with due consideration of skill levels, work preferences and personal development goals.

– Monitor the progress of the developers in order to meet release commitments.

– Ensure update to the Dev regression pack takes place.

– Ensure that Dev and QA regression packs are run on code changes before a release.

– Ensure tag and release of new code takes place.

– Ensure documentation is updated and placed under configuration control.

– Team Support and Development

– Facilitate the definition and implementation of discipline/standards in collaboration with the developers and other development Team Leads.

– Remove impediments and coordinate the solving of technical problems.

– Provide inputs when required on technology and tool selection.

– Identify and propose training requirements for the team.

– Larger program integration and support

– Work with other team leads to define, maintain and improve cross-program and cross-discipline processes and standards.

– Report on team activities and progress against program expectations as per reporting schedule or on request.

– Represent team interests in program-level decision making.

– Highlight schedule, technical, resource and other risks as soon as they become known.

Minimum requirements

– Tertiary qualification in Information Sciences or Engineering

– At least 6 years Java development experience, with at least 4 years’ experience as senior Java developer.

– Proven experience in the application and continuous improvement of development standards, processes and tools.

– Thorough understanding and experience of SDLC processes applicable to large scale software development scenarios.

Specific Skills and Knowledge Requirements

– Experience of the following technologies:

– Angular 5 and newer

– JavaScript/TypeScript

– NodeJS

– HTML5

– CSS

– NGRX

– Experience with front-end design, architecture and frameworks

– Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere/IHS – preferable)

– Integration experience (RESTful services, JSON, SOAP)

– XML Schema

– Maven, Jenkins

– SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)

– SOA experience

– Good communication skills (verbal and written).

– Good relationship skills.

– Good conflict management skills.

