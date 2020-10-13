Front-End Developer

Responsibilities/Tasks:
– Planning and Design
– Facilitate technical understanding of new requirements.
– Coordinate the identification of affected artifacts, including test script changes, deployment scripts changes, DB changes, test tool changes.
– Estimate development effort with team members.
– Provide effort and schedule estimations for release planning purposes.
– Code Development & Releases
– Ensure the development environments adhere to applicable standards and processes.
– Allocate development work to team members with due consideration of skill levels, work preferences and personal development goals.
– Monitor the progress of the developers in order to meet release commitments.
– Ensure update to the Dev regression pack takes place.
– Ensure that Dev and QA regression packs are run on code changes before a release.
– Ensure tag and release of new code takes place.
– Ensure documentation is updated and placed under configuration control.
– Team Support and Development
– Facilitate the definition and implementation of discipline/standards in collaboration with the developers and other development Team Leads.
– Remove impediments and coordinate the solving of technical problems.
– Provide inputs when required on technology and tool selection.
– Identify and propose training requirements for the team.
– Larger program integration and support
– Work with other team leads to define, maintain and improve cross-program and cross-discipline processes and standards.
– Report on team activities and progress against program expectations as per reporting schedule or on request.
– Represent team interests in program-level decision making.
– Highlight schedule, technical, resource and other risks as soon as they become known.
Minimum requirements
– Tertiary qualification in Information Sciences or Engineering
– At least 6 years Java development experience, with at least 4 years’ experience as senior Java developer.
– Proven experience in the application and continuous improvement of development standards, processes and tools.
– Thorough understanding and experience of SDLC processes applicable to large scale software development scenarios.
Specific Skills and Knowledge Requirements
– Experience of the following technologies:
– Angular 5 and newer
– JavaScript/TypeScript
– NodeJS
– HTML5
– CSS
– NGRX
– Experience with front-end design, architecture and frameworks
– Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere/IHS – preferable)
– Integration experience (RESTful services, JSON, SOAP)
– XML Schema
– Maven, Jenkins
– SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
– SOA experience
– Good communication skills (verbal and written).
– Good relationship skills.
– Good conflict management skills.