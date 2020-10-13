Full Stack Analyst Developer (Senior) – Southern Suburbs, Cape Town
R50,000-R60,000 CTC per month
(Medical Aid & Provident fund)
Qualification and Experience Required:
– 6+ years programming experience, of which at least the last year should have been in a senior technical role.
– 3+ years NodeJS Experience
– 3+ years PHP Experience
– Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
– Experience deploying sophisticated solutions to AWS.
– Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles
– Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux)
– Familiar with Test Driven Development
– Familiarity with RESTful APIs
– Familiarity with Jira.
– Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token
– Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools
– Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
Key Functions:
– UX design and implementation
– Identity and implement best practice solutions
– Writing webservices and integration thereof
– Development & maintenance of unit tests
– Team collaboration
– Technical Documentation
– Software architecture
Skills Required:
– JavaScript
– Typescript
– Nodejs
– js
– js
– PHP
– SQL
– HTML
– CSS
– GIT
– Excellent communication Skills
Advantages Skills:
– WordPress
– js
– Docker and Kubernetes knowledge
– Experience working with leading cloud platforms and services
– A knack for benchmarking and optimization
– Building component libraries using Storybook and InVision DSM
Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]