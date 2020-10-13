Full Stack Analyst Developer

Full Stack Analyst Developer (Senior) – Southern Suburbs, Cape Town

R50,000-R60,000 CTC per month

(Medical Aid & Provident fund)

Qualification and Experience Required:

– 6+ years programming experience, of which at least the last year should have been in a senior technical role.

– 3+ years NodeJS Experience

– 3+ years PHP Experience

– Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

– Experience deploying sophisticated solutions to AWS.

– Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles

– Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux)

– Familiar with Test Driven Development

– Familiarity with RESTful APIs

– Familiarity with Jira.

– Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

– Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

– Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

– Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

Key Functions:

– UX design and implementation

– Identity and implement best practice solutions

– Writing webservices and integration thereof

– Development & maintenance of unit tests

– Team collaboration

– Technical Documentation

– Software architecture

Skills Required:

– JavaScript

– Typescript

– Nodejs

– js

– js

– PHP

– SQL

– HTML

– CSS

– GIT

– Excellent communication Skills

Advantages Skills:

– WordPress

– js

– Docker and Kubernetes knowledge

– Experience working with leading cloud platforms and services

– A knack for benchmarking and optimization

– Building component libraries using Storybook and InVision DSM

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position