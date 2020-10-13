ENVIRONMENT: A growing US-based software solutions firm seeks a highly technical IT Consultant to provide exceptional service assisting clients to implement new and existing programmes. You must be experienced in the IT industry with UNIX scripting, knowledge of Oracle / DB2 / Teradata / Sybase / Informix / Hyperion and skilled in a programming language such as C/C++ / Java/COBOL or OO languages. You will be home-based and must have easy access to a major airport and good road communications as travel will be expected, often extended periods at short notice. If you’re more interested in a technical hands-on role, then this opportunity is for you. DUTIES: Transfer/Mentor to help a customer build the first few applications and customize existing applications.

Participate in both Pre-Sales and Post-Sales activities.

Work with customers onsite to install software, to build example solutions, to train customer staff (and their outside consultants if any), and to help customers build the first few applications. REQUIREMENTS: Must be proficient in English.

Very experienced within the IT industry.

UNIX knowledge, in particular scripting. All consultants will use UNIX.

Knowledge of a major database: Oracle, DB2, Teradata, Sybase, Informix, Hyperion.

Programming skills in one or ‘C’, C++, Java, COBOL or other procedural or OO languages.

Some prior experience in scoping, estimating, requirements capture.

Project Management.

Conducting presentations. Helpful to have – Knowledge or awareness of – Business MetaData

Scheduling.

Data quality and Data cleansing e.g. tools such as SAS Dataflux, Trillium et al.

Real-time applications or Web Services

Data Warehousing

Big Data applications Advantageous – Foreign languages are an advantage with the following languages are of particular interest: Polish, French, Turkish, German, Spanish and Italian. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent interpersonal skills.

Polished and professional approach to communications with customers and prospects.