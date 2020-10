.NET Developer

– Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C# 4-5 Years

– Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures 4-5 Years

– UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams 3-4 Years

– Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting 3-4 Years

– VSS/TFS exposure

– Development experience in MVC 4-5 Years

– Development experience in WPF 4-5 Years

– Development experience in WCF 4-5 Years

– IT Programming degree/diploma

