Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis starting November 2020
Project Management
– Single point of work entry into the team(currently tabled directly with resources, via support mailbox, Jira backlog)
– Stakeholder management(Internal IT, Projects, SI, 3rd parties, vendors)
– Backlog management
– Capacity Management including forecasting
– Demand management
– Communication
– Tracking and oversight of all work items
– Operational delivery management of individual work items
– Removing impediments/blockers
– Incident management
– Problem management
– Improvement of ways of work and implementing quality management (peer reviews practises, change control processes, coding standards, soft development governances)
– Team management(cross skilling, aggressive knowledge transfer)
Business Analysis
– Requirements elicitation and clarification with the client before work is tabled for development